Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
London,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Medical Jobs
Job ID
598909
Posted on
Monday, July 3, 2017 - 4:37am
About the Role:
Good morning,
My client in London requires an Information Officer for a part-time 6 month contract.
Skills/experience
* Experience in ensuring health data is compliant with NHS standards
* Information governance experience
* Project management experience
Please note this contract consists of 14 hours preferable spread across 2 days however this may be flexible.
Remote working is possible with occassional visits to London.
Please note the daily rate for this role is £100-120 per day.
If you're interested in this position please respond ASAP with your CV and availability.
Many thanks,
Stella
Apply