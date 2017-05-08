Information Technology Lead, Reston (184108) Job

Company Energy Jobline Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 560350 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: * Requisition ID: 184108

- Position Title: Information Technology Lead, Reston (184108)

- Location: Reston, VA

- Relocation Authorized: None

- Work Authorization: US citizenship required

- Other Requirements: Pre-employment drug screen, background check



Bechtel, a 118-year-old company, has more than 55,400 colleagues; completed more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries and established presence in 7 continents. We are very proud to be named the Top U.S. Contractor by the Engineering News-Record for the 17th consecutive year. In the Nuclear, Security and Environmental global business unit, the demand for our expertise is growing as we deliver the entire project life cycle: from research and development through engineering, procurement, construction and operation to decontamination and decommissioning. Together with our customers, we deliver landmark projects that make the world cleaner and safer.



Role Overview



Leads, directs and trains team members on information technology in areas including network/telecommunications, information security, customer support, or infrastructure operations. Analyzes, diagnoses, designs, plans, executes and evaluates work to time, cost and quality targets, exhibiting thorough familiarity with available methods, procedures, tools, equipment and standards associated with own area of specialization within information systems. Performs work that requires the application of a significant range of fundamental information technology principles in a variety of contexts while demonstrating strong leadership. As part of normal job duties, you may be required to be in an on-call status to be able to promptly respond to and address user/customer needs.



Principal Responsibilities:



- Schedules the work of help desk (and possible desk side) staff to provide relevant coverage of front desks and phones, while ensuring an appropriate balance of tasks is attained to enable long-term effectiveness and efficiency.

- Runs reports against service levels, runs metric reports and analyzes the data.

- Sets training targets and defines individual and departmental objectives.

- Reviews work processes against the latest support tools and/or products to identify redundant processes or those no longer required, always looking at streamlining the work processes.

- Leads team members responsible for a specialized area of information technology, including network/ telecommunications, information security, customer support, or infrastructure operations.

- Provides technical direction, development, training and mentoring to subordinate team members.

- Provides procedures, process flows and technical direction to others in Bechtel relative to the discipline.

- Develops problem resolution guidelines and responds to and identifies problems and expedites corrective action. Takes responsibility for chronic problems escalation, resolution and documentation.

- Arranges, prepares and conducts meeting, workshops and presentations as required.

- Provides training and support to end user customers in IS&T and other functions dependent on information technology activities.



Basic Qualifications



- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related degree from an accredited college or university with 6 years of progressive professional experience in information technology or relevant equivalent experience in other information systems and technology disciplines.

- In lieu of a degree, 12 years of progressive professional experience in information technology or relevant



equivalent experience in other information systems and technology disciplines.



Minimum Qualifications



- Knowledge of projects or functions including engineering, procurement, construction and other business applications.

- Knowledge of network architecture, operations management, security, and technology.

- Comprehensive knowledge of infrastructure systems architecture concepts, configurations and standards.

- Comprehensive knowledge of corporate, industry and professional standards.

- Skill in working with customers to understand their requirements and expectations by asking questions and listening.

- Broad knowledge of the use of appraisal techniques for appraising an individual's performance and potential.

- Ability to identify and present information or data that will have a strong effect on others.



