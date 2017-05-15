Infrastructure Associate - Finance

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
United States,North America
Salary
£200000 to £250000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
566139
Posted on
Sunday, May 14, 2017 - 10:10pm
About the Role:We are representing several buldge bracket banks looking to grow their infrastructure and investments teams.
We are looking for individuals with 2+3 years experience working in Infrastructure investments from both Private Equity and Investment Banking backgrounds.
The ideal candidate will :
- Have exposure investing into a wide array of different assets across multiple industries
- Have extensive financial modelling experience working for Infrastructure funds
- Have experience leading investment committees, due diligence experience for new investments across multiple areas
- Extensive experience working with different boards across Marine, Energy, Logistics, Supply Chain, Industrial, Transportation clients.
If you are interested in finding out more, please send a copy of your resume ASAP to georgia.nixon@spencer-ogden.com - we are offering extremely competitive salaries and benefits for the chosen candidates.
Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
Apply