G2 Recruitment
Belgium,Europe
Permanent
IT%2C Communications Jobs
615324
Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 8:37am
About the Role:

Infrastructure Engineer

Infrastructure Engineer | Gent | €3,000 p/m + Benefits


My client is working in the financial services they are based in Gent are currently looking for an Infrastructure Engineer to join their team. This role offers a good chance for progression whilst working with exciting technologies that are constantly being upgraded.



Essential Experience:

* Bachelor's Degree in IT or related field
* Windows 7-10
* Windows Server 2008-2012
* Active Directory
* IP Networks
* VMware
* Be able to speak French, Dutch and English



Desirable Experience:

* Firewall technologies
* NAT
* VLAN



My client is looking to move extremely quickly for the right candidate and are looking to interview ASAP for the role of Infrastructure Engineer. Please don't hesitate in applying for the role, also please feel free to call Samuel James at g2 Recruitment on +44 207 167 6816 or +32 28 08 12 90 to discuss the position further.



