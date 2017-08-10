Infrastructure Specialist

About the Role:

You will focus on the on-going general administration of The company Oil's Global Storage, Backup & VMware infrastructures and contribute to the design and review of support models for infrastructure storage, backup and virtualization services. Work collaboratively with existing support teams to ensure incident management and change control processes are followed and communicated effectively. This will include 2nd & 3rd line technical support and being part of an On-Call rota that provides 24/7 remote support.

You will be able to demonstrate experience in the following areas:

EMC Hardware - VNX, Celerra, CLARiiON, ATMOS & Isilon and associated software, SnapView, Mirrorview, Snapsure, Replicator, and Recoverpoint

Virtualization solutions and administration (VMware, Hyper-V, Citrix)

SAN, NAS and Cloud based storage protocols

NetApp, Dell, HP. IBM or other specialist storage solutions

Administration and configuration of Networker, Backup Exec, DataDomain, and Avamar

Administration and configuration of VMware vSphere 4/5 virtualization solutions.

Working Knowledge of associated operations systems and application software as related to storage requirements (e.g. Exchange, SQL & Oracle DB's, Oil & Gas Industry applications and their requirements).

