About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for a Inspection & Expediting Coordinator. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Contracts Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.
* Expediting activities of purchase items at various vendors throughout the world to meet the project milestone schedules
*
Desk expediting activities with vendors for submission of engineering deliverables, obtain production schedules, continuous surveillance of each purchase order and to suggest appropriate actions where slippage occurs
*
Coordination with internal discipline engineers, project team, external source expediting agencies, inspection and shipping to meet the delivery of the goods inline with purchase order delivery schedules
*
Source expediting to vendor location when required to review and identify issues related to progress and to suggest action plans for the recovery of the progress
*
Issue of weekly progress reports and attend project review meetings
*
Review Contract requirements and set up Project Inspection files
*
Review Vendor Inspection and Test Plan
*
Raise Inspection Requests as necessary; Maintain Inspection status and Issue look ahead plans
*
Coordinate with Vendors / Inspection Agency / Client for Inspection activities
*
Attend pre-inspection meetings as required