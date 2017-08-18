About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for a Inspection & Expediting Coordinator. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Contracts Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Expediting activities of purchase items at various vendors throughout the world to meet the project milestone schedules

Desk expediting activities with vendors for submission of engineering deliverables, obtain production schedules, continuous surveillance of each purchase order and to suggest appropriate actions where slippage occurs

Coordination with internal discipline engineers, project team, external source expediting agencies, inspection and shipping to meet the delivery of the goods inline with purchase order delivery schedules

Source expediting to vendor location when required to review and identify issues related to progress and to suggest action plans for the recovery of the progress

Issue of weekly progress reports and attend project review meetings

Review Contract requirements and set up Project Inspection files

Review Vendor Inspection and Test Plan

Raise Inspection Requests as necessary; Maintain Inspection status and Issue look ahead plans

Coordinate with Vendors / Inspection Agency / Client for Inspection activities

Attend pre-inspection meetings as required