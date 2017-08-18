Inspection & Expediting Coordinator

Company 
Amec Foster Wheeler
Location 
Malaysia,Far East
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
614504
Posted on 
Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 11:50pm
About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for a Inspection & Expediting Coordinator. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Contracts Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.



* Expediting activities of purchase items at various vendors throughout the world to meet the project milestone schedules

*

Desk expediting activities with vendors for submission of engineering deliverables, obtain production schedules, continuous surveillance of each purchase order and to suggest appropriate actions where slippage occurs


*

Coordination with internal discipline engineers, project team, external source expediting agencies, inspection and shipping to meet the delivery of the goods inline with purchase order delivery schedules


*

Source expediting to vendor location when required to review and identify issues related to progress and to suggest action plans for the recovery of the progress


*

Issue of weekly progress reports and attend project review meetings


*

Review Contract requirements and set up Project Inspection files


*

Review Vendor Inspection and Test Plan


*

Raise Inspection Requests as necessary; Maintain Inspection status and Issue look ahead plans


*

Coordinate with Vendors / Inspection Agency / Client for Inspection activities


*

Attend pre-inspection meetings as required