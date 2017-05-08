Inspection Expert

About the Role:

The Role:

Providing engineering support to inspection and Non destructive Testing (NDT) activities in all CLIENT affiliates including thickness monitoring, Nondestructive Testing (conventional and advanced), internal and external inspections, and general area inspections. He should develop the strategic inspection programs by equipment family or by product/process.



Main Responsibilities



* Support affiliates inspection and Non destructive Testing (NDT) activities in the construction, maintenance, inspection and safe operation of fixed equipment.

* Technical support of inspection and Non destructive Testing (NDT) activities, including:

1) Development of repair designs or strategies.

2) Redesign of existing equipment.

3) Identify the correct Non destructive Testing (NDT) technique.

4) Review, analyse and approve inspection and Non destructive Testing (NDT) reports.

5) Challenge and qualify vendors.

6) Apply Quality Assurance and quality Control (QA/ QC) practices

7) Identifying improvement opportunities through internal and external networks.

* Support inspection in typical areas including:

1) Metallic and non-metallic selection

2) Paints, coatings and insulation

3) Damage Mechanisms

4) Failure analysis

5) Evaluation of existing equipment for current and new service conditions



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Mechanical engineering with a basic understanding of the mechanical engineering fundamentals including heat transfer, refractory, fluid dynamics, combustion, thermodynamics, statics, materials, and strength of materials.

* Level 3 in American Society for Non destructive Testing (ASNT) certified in all six conventional Non destructive Testing (NDT) techniques.

* Certified in API 510, 570 571 and 653. In addition, knowledgeable of API 579.

* General knowledge of all applicable codes and standards and interpret and apply these codes/standards to fixed equipment.

* Understanding of the materials degradation mechanisms, the Fixed Equipment Quality Assurance System.



