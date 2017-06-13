Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs Job ID 586778 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Client is seeking an experienced Product Inspector on a contract basis at their Aberdeen site location.

Candidates MUST have proven experience working on Wellheads and Xmas tree equipment and a strong understanding of API 6A, ISO 9001-2008. Applicants must be immediately available.



Roles and Responsibilities will include but may not be limited to the following:



The Inspector will verify product conformance in accordance with company inspection procedure through application of appropriate inspection techniques such as dimensional / non-destructive testing and system interrogation

To prepare documentation in line with company legislation policies and procedures.

Read and understand BOM, Engineering Drawing and specifications

Recommend adjustments to the process or assembly if needed

Dimensional inspection with rulers, calipers, gauges, or micrometers, FARO arm

Carry out NDT, MPI and DPI

Documentation review as per BOM

Set up detailled inspection report

Implement Non Conformity Report and ensure corrective action are implemented

Discuss inspection results with those responsible for products (Workshop Supervisor/Manager)

Maintain and be responsible for the housekeeping of the work area

Diligently attend any training course the company may set

Assist Third Party Inspector (TPI) before final release of equipment

Maintain inspection dashboard

Hours: 8:00am to 5:00pm



REQUIREMENTS:

Experience on Wellheads and Xmas Tree equipments

Good understanding of API 6A, ISO 9001-2008

Experience of working in an engineering/manufacturing environment

Experience in the use of all necessary NDT techniques and dimensional verification processes

Knowledge in MPI and DPI

A good understanding of QHSE related legislation



Candidates MUST be immediately available.

