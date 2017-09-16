About the Role:
The Role:
POSITION SUMMARY:
This position is responsible for the inspection of tools and the performance of inspection tasks in the department.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
1. Inspect tools with a laser tracker, CMM and other inspection equipment.
2. Conduct tool repeatability studies (TR) of tools.
3. Perform sound studies using a sound meter (dosimeter).
4. Perform various inspection tasks as assigned
5. Performs other related work as required.
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:
* Have experience certifying tools with inspection equipment.
* Proficient in blueprint reading
* Familiar with industrial Safety requirements
* Ability to deal with people in a friendly and open fashion.
* Ability to express and communicate ideas, both verbally and in writing.
* Possess knowledge of Microsoft Office programs especially Excel and Word
EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:
1. Associates Degree in a technical field such as engineering, from a college is preferred.
2. Will consider candidates that have a combination of education and experience of at least 2 years.
