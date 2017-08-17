About the Role:

The Role:

Summary

The Instructional Designer and Technologist has experience in the scripting and development of performance-based training content in a variety of media, including video, eLearning, podcast, websites, blogs and classroom. You will have strong knowledge of authoring tools such as Articulate Storyline, Camtasia, Brainshark, and other contemporary digital development technologies.



* Partner with training team colleagues, field sales personnel, and product marketing personnel, to create and execute learning initiatives

* Maintain sales training portal (web) through the layout, design and testing of web pages.

* Effectively manage multiple large to mid-scale projects and initiatives from scope to implementation to evaluation

* Photographic and video asset development, including small animations, b-roll and video studio staging.

* Assist with training setups, room setups, equipment configuration and operation, and equipment troubleshooting.

* Collaborate with team members to ensure standards, including global branding guidelines, are met.

Basic Qualifications

* Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Marketing or related field OR equivalent experience

* Comprehensive knowledge and proven application of learner-centered, performance-based instructional theories and adult learning principles in multi-modal instruction

* Minimum of four years or relevant professional experience in instructional design and analysis using digital instructional development technologies, including video and eLearning, ideally in a corporate training environment.

* Strong presentation skills

* Strong PC skills with proficiency in Microsoft office products

* Creative, aggressive, and good at relationship building

* Excellent writing, editing, graphic design and verbal communication skills

* Ability to juggle multiple deadlines; strong project management and problem-solving skills

* Ability to work independently

Preferred Qualifications

* Proficiency with Articulate Storyline, Camtasia

* Experience in a major corporate training environment working on video production and instructional design assignments in a B2B environment

* Experience using a large-scale LMS to host content

* Experience with website development tools, including Sitefinity and Drupal



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

MUST HAVE -

* Video production, including scripting, staging, editing and posting of product training videos, miscellaneous business videos, and recording of Instructor-led

training classes.

* Design of print, web and e-learning content for job aids, manuals and training guides, and PowerPoint product training presentations.



