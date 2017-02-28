Instrument & Control Engineer

Company NES Global Talent Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £2700 to £2800 Per week Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 529339 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: NES Global Talent is currently looking for Instrument & Control Engineers (x2) for ongoing contract work offshore in the North Sea. This will be based on a 3 weeks on/3 weeks off rotation and you will be required to provide technical support for the project during commissioning, handover from the Projects team and during early operate.



Role/responsibilities:



The suitable candidate will be reporting to the Start-up Manager and is expected to support the Operations Readiness for the Project prior to, and immediately post, First Oil (expected Q4 2017/Q1 2018)

This includes: -

• Support Project handover.

• Provide day-to-day discipline technical support to the operation in regards to equipment breakdown; including investigation of fault, defect resolution and execution of breakdown maintenance (including vendor liaison).

• Support delivery of safety, integrity and environmental performance of asset.

• Make use of Remote Performance Monitoring Tools (SmartSignal, System 1, etc) for the Operate Phase.

• Interface with functional teams as they execute discipline activities

• SPA for agreed studies and minor engineering changes / modifications.



