Instrument Designer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are recruiting Control & Instrumentation Designers to join our Unconventional Gas business to support clients in the Oil & Gas industry in Saudi Arabia. You will be joining an organization that delivers an integrated customer solution that draws upon the global Amec Foster Wheeler skills base and our supply chain partners. Successful applicants will be responsible for the execution and delivery of the Control and Instrumentation Design. This will include the use of relevant software, such as Microstation, Microsoft Excel, Access and Smart Plant Instrumentation (InTools) to produce C&I deliverables such as Instrument Index, cable tray layout drawings, Block Diagrams, location plans, hook up drawings and loop diagrams. The C&I Designer will work under the direction of the C&I Lead Engineer in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Being a team player and having the interpersonal skills to interact effectively with other team members and other disciplines is essential. The ideal candidate will be highly motivated, able to work independently, and have demonstrable design experience, be confident in their own ability to deliver the Control and Instrumentation scope on a project on time and within budget, while facilitating effective work share with other execution centres around the world. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking for a "right first time" approach and as such, we seek candidates who can rise to the challenge of being part of an innovative and driven team and are capable of efficient and timely production of quality discipline deliverables.

* Perform all assigned work to agreed Safety, Health & Environmental standards and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Participate in and advise on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training, inductions, documentation review etc.* Ensure that all designs are to required standards and that the project objectives are met. Ensure that the work is completed to the agreed schedule and budget* Produce air distribution schedules and indicate positions of air manifolds on plot plans. Design instrument cable block diagrams* Produce cable schedules from the cable block diagrams, project specifications and standards. Produce control room, equipment room and panel layout drawings* Develop the design instrument index based on P&IDs. Produce earthing philosophy diagrams, based on engineering input* Produce instrument hook-up drawings using the instrument database and project specifications / standards. Produce instrument location drawings based on the instrument database, P&IDs and plant layout drawings* Develop / provide input on the 3D Model to clarify instrument requirements on the model inclusive of cable racking, junction boxes, air headers and field instrument placements* Produce instrument loop diagrams, termination schedules and Instrument power distribution diagrams. Provide mark-ups on mechanical & electrical / instrumentation interface drawings for back-drafting* Produce enquiry requisitions for instrument cable and junction boxes. Liaise with engineers to ensure design intent is correctly implemented* Liaise closely with other designers and CAD Operators for the creation and validation of instrument design drawings. Be proactive in interacting with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule. Use suitable technology to increase efficiency* Participate in relevant meetings, such as Model Reviews. Report progress of assigned work tasks; identify and highlight potential issues* Advise management of variations in a timely manner. Support the Lead Control and Instrumentation Engineer and Management where required* Supervise Junior Designers and Draughtspersons. Keep up to date with latest company procedures, client requirements and international standards

Skills

* Relevant qualification in drafting & design. Conversant with relevant international standards and Codes of Practice* Minimum of 3 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Minimum of 2 years working in a similar multi-discipline team environment* Working knowledge of Saudi Aramco Standards and of Amec FW Procedures (preferred)* Adept at 2D CAD (Autocad & Microstation). MS Office skills (Word, Excel, Access, Outlook)* Working knowledge of SPI / Intools, Foundation Fieldbus design methods and IEC hazardous area requirements. Understanding of FEED and Detailed design deliverables, work processes, cost control & scheduling* Keen safety awareness. Excellent oral and written English language communication skills