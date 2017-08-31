Instrument Engineer

About the Role:

Aware of General Safety, Health, Environment requirements at Petrochemical Plant.



* Support Operation and Maintenance daily activities, Study complex and critical Maintenance issues and provide recommendations to solve them. Lead Instrumentation tests & critical Activities, Monitor and ensure all PMs are taken place as per schedule, Prepare T/A Scope, Material Requirements and services , Participate & lead T/A activities.



* Monitor and Support the maintenance team with daily major issues to Solve and maintain variety of field instrumentation and Control systems (Honeywell DCS, Triconex ESD, Modicon PLC, ABB PSR and Bently Nevada VMS) performance by provide detail analysis and actions



* Ensure availability of spare parts of all Instrumentation systems as per spare strategy, Imitate Material Code creation, Material/Service PRs. carry out Technical evaluations of proposals standards/Specifications/Requirements, manage Instrument/system obsoleteness by communicating with Vendors.



* Review existing systems & Initiate Improvement plans, Raise Change Orders (MOC), Support and Coordinate with other disciplines to implement changes, review /update & ensure availability of all engineering documents associated with non-CAPEX activities. Involve in FAT/SAT , execution, commissioning & QA/QC of Capex Projects.



Out client is a global leader in chemicals. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of Chemical products: chemicals, commodity and high performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals. The company operates in more than 50 countries, with innovation hubs in five key geographies - USA, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia and North East Asia.



* Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

* 5 + years of experience in petrochemical, refinery or manufacturing company

* Prior experience about DCS, PLC, VMS and Field Instrumentation.



