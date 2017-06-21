About the Role:

Job title: Instrument Pipefitter

Ref No: 2017-7500

Location: Sullom Voe (Shetland) - Onshore

Project: BP MEOR

Duration: 3 Months (2/2 rotation)

Purpose / Role



· To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent instrumentation construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.

· To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment.



Key aims and objectives

· To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications.



Prime responsibilities and duties

· Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the instrument piping workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.

· Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.

Qualifications/Training Essential:

· Recognised Plumbing/Pipefitting Apprenticeship and demonstrable experience in an Instrument Pipefitting role

· Testimonials

· Minimum SBT01&02 (must be current i.e. within previous 12 months) or current TSBT01&02 (Instrument disciplines only)



Experience Essential:

· Demonstrable experience post mechanical apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.

