About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Instrumentation Designer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Execute all Instrumentation Engineering Design activities* Maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture* Work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals* Support Management where required* Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule* Participate in relevant meetings, such as Model Reviews and PEER Reviews* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Advise management of variations in a timely manner* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Support the Lead Control and Automation Engineer supervising younger Designers and Draughtspersons* Support training requirements for Design team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation