About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Integrity Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Management of contract, providing assurance to integrity manager on technical delivery and cost management.

Production of the Operating Units Annual Inspection Plan and development of appropriate budget

Support the Integrity Manager in ensuring cost effective management of the budget for services provided to the Operations Division (CTR process)

Accountable for suitability and technical content of the Integrity Management Schemes for Topside Pressure Systems (corrosion & vibration), PSVs and Fabric Maintenance

Accountable for the technical content and schedule of the Asset's inspection plans

Accountable for ensuring timely execution of the defined inspection plan, co-ordinating with Maintenance and Offshore Teams as required

Discipline lead for inspection, materials and corrosion related issues, including authorisation of recommendations from inspection anomaly reporting.

Technical owner of Performance Standards relevant to the defined remit ie: Topside Pressure Containment System and PSV's, providing support to Verification activities related to these Performance Standards.

Implementation of an Integrity Risk Management Process, aligned to the SPU Risk Management Process, to ensure an integrity risk can be calibrated against other business risks

Inspection / integrity input to platform TAR Programmes

Ensuring suitable risk based fabric maintenance plans exist. Act as technical authority for deferrals as required.

Compliance with relevant STP's and SMS documents, and their implementation in the Operating Unit

Implementing the IQ process and oversight of the RO process

Closing integrity related Tractions where assigned by the Duty Holder.



Education

Essential:

A minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in an engineering discipline



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914603





