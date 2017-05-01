About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Integrity Engineer (Pressure Systems), based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Demonstrate HSE leadership commensurate with role and adopt rigorous risk-management techniques in managing integrity

Provide high-quality, structured day-to-day integrity support to on and offshore teams

Apply engineering rigour and structured thinking to ongoing challenges to ensure the right fit-for-purpose solutions are employed

Work collaboratively and performance manage integrity contractors to ensure that:

o Inspection strategies (RBI), plans and work-packs are robust and delivered in compliance with planning gate criteria

o Inspection findings (IRS) are of required quality, are reviewed in timely manner and appropriate remedials defined

o Inspection histories maintained up to date and accessible

o Integrity summary reports up to date and accurate with top integrity threat clearly identified and mitigations defined.

o Requests for review & deferral of safety-critical work-orders are turned around in a timely manner.

Risk rank all repair orders (QRs) and collaborate with construction team to ensure corrective work is appropriate prioritised

Support modification and management of change processes (AFA, TQ etc) to ensure all such activities are appropriately controlled.

Ensure effective and timely close out of safety (Synergi), Independent Competent Person (ICP) and regulatory actions

Engage with offshore teams through periodic offshore site visits & audits

Engage in regular performance management and goal-setting dialogues with Line Manager.

Deploy rigorous Root Cause Analysis (RCA) techniques to ensure appropriate measures to improve underlying performance

Promote technological innovations that improve safety, performance and/or economic outcomes

Support Asset Integrity Engineer (AIE) on other day-to-day integrity activity



Qualifications & Experience

Engineering professional with degree level qualification or equivalent

Chartered status (or working towards) status desirable

Relevant experience of offshore integrity management



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 913998











