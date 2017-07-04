Integrity Engineer - Pressure Systems

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to work as part of our Integrity team based in Norwich. You will have responsibility for contributing to the management of the integrity of pressure systems, including ownership of Written Schemes of Examination, inspection regimes, inspection methodology, PSV management, defect assessment and fit for purpose assessments. This is a critical role where you will ensure pressure containing assets remain fit for purpose. You must be able to plan and organise your work, be a good communicator, self motivated and be an active team player. Whilst this role is office based there will be a requirement to travel offshore on occasions and to our sites at Bacton or Dimlington.

Key responsibilities include

? Assist the Senior Integrity Engineer in leading the development, review and update of fixed equipment integrity management systems

? Ensure the continual development and operation of risk based inspection strategies, identification of damage mechanisms, active overview, guidance and responsibility for delivery of inspection cycle activities from scope agreement, technique selection, supplier selection, contract strategy, safety reviews, mobilization, data acquisition monitoring and receipt and distribution of deliverables

? Act as team member to the RBI Team for both onshore and offshore assets, meet regularly to fulfill the expectations of the RBI Team terms of reference to demonstrate competent management of asset integrity.

? Fulfill the requirement for HSE liaison for technical discussion, audits and any consents and licenses

? Manage costs by controlling spending and promoting a challenging cost culture

? Review inspection reports and prepare repair orders and fabric maintenance recommendations

? Undertake preparation of annual pressure systems integrity summary

? Act as the engineering authority for corrosion issues and welding technology

? Support offshore/Bacton Terminal in assessing day-to-day safety issues

? Drive continuous improvement and maintain the highest standards of safety

? Specification of repair and rehabilitation options

Experience/Qualifications

? Ideally at least 5 years experience within the Process/Petrochemicals Industry with relevant experience in integrity management of pressure systems.

? Degree level qualified and chartered status (or equivalent)

? Experience should include pressure vessel design, integrity and performance analysis and experience of managing a corrosion control system.

? With an analytic eye for detail, you should have a pro-active, hands on and innovative approach to problem solving Benefits





About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.