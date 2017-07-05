Integrity Engineer - Structures

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to work as part of our Integrity Team based in Norwich. You will be responsible for actively assisting the Leadership and Management of Integrity Assurance with regard to asset structural integrity, regulatory compliance, performance, people and costs.



You must be able to plan and organise your work, be a good communicator and self motivated. Whilst this role is office based there will be a requirement to travel offshore on occasions and to our onshore assets as required at Dimlington & Bacton. The successful candidate will report directly to Senior Integrity Team Member - Structures



Key responsibilities include

? Assisting in the development, review and updating of structural integrity management systems (SIMS)

? Assisting in the development of topsides and subsea inspection strategies on annual cycle in order to provide clear & concise inspection requirements to Inspection Engineers

? Ensuring all inspection reports are fully reviewed for clarity, accuracy and fulfilment of scope.

? Undertake periodic audits of reports and inspection teams

? Providing discipline technical support on integrity/inspection issues

? Assisting in the development and review of the structural Annual Summary Report for all installations annually.

? Reviewing and endorsing Repair Orders and Fabric Maintenance recommendations in terms of scope and suitable timeframes.

? Maintaining structural models & analyses in accordance with latest ISO and API codes and performing relevant life extension assessments where required.

? Maintaining inspection and engineering records

? Ensuring compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation

? Safety critical tasks including immediate recognition of defects and anomalies which represent a serious threat to safety and integrity.

? Responsible for management, review, supervision and approval of external studies by specialist contractors/consultants

? Manage costs by controlling spending and promoting a challenging cost culture to ensure we get value from our suppliers and contractors.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Degree level qualified in Civil/Structural Engineering

? Working towards professional membership of an appropriate institute (ICE, IStructE) would be advantageous, as would Chartered Engineer Status.

? Ideally proven experience as a Structural Engineer dealing with structural integrity of mature offshore fixed platforms together with a good grounding in the application of API (RP2A). (Candidates with equivalent structural engineering experience and a passion for steelwork structures in challenging environments would be considered)

? Strong organisation and communication skills are required



About Fircroft:

