Company
Progressive GE
Location
Charlottesville
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
561723
Posted on
Thursday, May 11, 2017 - 2:47pm
About the Role:
Interconnection Manager- VA
A large renewable energy company focused on building large utility-scale generation facilities is currently seeking an Interconnection Manager based in Virginia.
The role will report into the VP of Engineering. The ideal candidate will have minimum 8 years of industry experience with great business acumen.
The company offers a competitive compensation package which includes re-location.
Responsibilities:
* Interconnection Management
* Draft and control internal CE standards for interconnection requests/one-lines
* Calculate requirements for PV Generating Facility Data Requests
* Review all interconnection studies
* Coordinate one-lines with internal and external engineering
* Lead technical negotiations with utilities on interconnection studies and agreements
Requirement:
* Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering is preferred
* Understanding of all relevant utility interconnection procedures
* Understanding of the relevant electrical codes, building codes, and permitting procedures for large scale solar projects
* Negotiations with utilities (study scope and results as well as interconnection agreement T&C's)
* Software experience: familiarity with PSSE and project/construction management software
Location: Virginia
