Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Kettering,Northamptonshire,England
Salary
£1 to £12 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
566850
Posted on
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 9:06am
About the Role:
A key client of mine, who produces Food and Drink, are urgently looking to take on an interim Engineering Manager to assist with daily activities.
Key skills
- FMCG Experience
- Basic understanding of Building Services related to food production including: Water Systems; Legionella Assessment
- Food and Process cleaning equipment
Responsibilities
-Organising PPM
-Reviewing production levels and activities
-General Engineering management in a pharmaceutical or food and beverage capacity
If you are interested in this position, please send your CV (along with a telephone number)
I look forward to your response.
Thanks,
Gerry
Apply