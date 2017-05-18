£1 to £12 Per hour

About the Role:

A key client of mine, who produces Food and Drink, are urgently looking to take on an interim Engineering Manager to assist with daily activities.

Key skills

- FMCG Experience

- Basic understanding of Building Services related to food production including: Water Systems; Legionella Assessment

- Food and Process cleaning equipment

Responsibilities

-Organising PPM

-Reviewing production levels and activities

-General Engineering management in a pharmaceutical or food and beverage capacity

If you are interested in this position, please send your CV (along with a telephone number)

I look forward to your response.

Thanks,

Gerry