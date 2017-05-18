Interim Engineering Manager

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Kettering,Northamptonshire,England
Salary 
£1 to £12 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
566850
Posted on 
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 9:06am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

A key client of mine, who produces Food and Drink, are urgently looking to take on an interim Engineering Manager to assist with daily activities.

Key skills

- FMCG Experience

- Basic understanding of Building Services related to food production including: Water Systems; Legionella Assessment

- Food and Process cleaning equipment

Responsibilities

-Organising PPM

-Reviewing production levels and activities

-General Engineering management in a pharmaceutical or food and beverage capacity

If you are interested in this position, please send your CV (along with a telephone number)

I look forward to your response.

Thanks,

Gerry