Internal Recruiter

Company Spencer Ogden Location City of London,Greater London,England Salary £20000 to £25000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs Job ID 555087 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Arguably the most important function within a growing business like Spencer Ogden, a business is nothing without good people. As part of the internal recruitment department you are tasked with ensuring Spencer Ogden meet their growth and headcount plans by attracting, sourcing and engaging with the best talent in a competitive space. Engaging with a mixture of trainee/entry level candidates and experienced individuals, you will work towards identifying candidates that will go on to add value during their career at Spencer Ogden. This position will report to the Head of Operations and work closely on a daily basis with the Stakeholders and the Operations team.



Responsibilities:



Chairing recruitment briefing meetings with key stakeholders business who represent each of the unique brands internally, establishing trusting relationships with each.

Assessing and understanding changing stakeholder hiring needs, understanding the differences in sectors and team cultures that will affect team fit.

Candidate screening, including phone screening, phone interviews as well as face-to- face meetings in either a group (assessment) or individual format

Managing assigned regional university relations and specific career events.

Candidate management throughout the recruitment process in collaboration with hiring manager.

Offer management - Working with hiring manager in the development and extension of job offers.

Providing regular updates on recruitment activity and KPIs

Driving and managing compliance and managing updates of all recruitment tools.

Offering feedback and advice on the recruitment process internally reacting to the market/sector/industry.

Ensures satisfactory references are obtained for all new staff pre-hire.

Developing, implementing and maintaining a sourcing & candidate attraction strategy/plan within an associated budget.

Develops and maintains creative and competitive marketing collateral to sell the Spencer Ogden story and brand.

Actively utilize Social Media presenting as a thought leader, posting regular updates/articles and thought pieces via relevant online platform. Building online candidate pools daily by being visible and connected.

Managing and regular updates to internal HRM systems.

Liaising with 3rd party suppliers agreeing and negotiating business rates for specific advertising and branding opportunities.

Managing vendors (agencies, search firms, research firms etc) to drive the recruitment process toward successful conclusion.

Running internal and external referral schemes and keeps good referrals in a shared file and on a regular call-cycle regardless of current hiring needs.



Requirements:



Diploma or Degree in business related discipline.

Min 3 years of experience in full spectrum of talent acquisition.

Preferably prior inhouse experience within the recruitment industry.

Familiar with HR and Employment Law will be an additional advantage.

Excellent relationship building skills.

Punctual, organized and able to work in fast-paced environment.

To be pro-active and take initiative.

Analytical, meticulous and independent.

Competent in the use of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel and any HR database systems.



For more information about this role please contact our Houston office