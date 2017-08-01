Internal Recruiter

About the Role:

A leading firm in the field of Non Destructive Testing and offshore services seek an experienced recruiter to join their team on a full time, permanent basis to handle all their engineering staffing needs

What you will be doing;

Sourcing candidates for a variety of roles to work both permanently and on an ad hoc basis for the client. Also the role will involve populating a database of specialist candidates that can be called on to work on the clients various projects as and when needed

Experience required;

Background working in a fast paced recruitment environment either in house or for an agency. Managing multiple roles simultaneously and strong organisational skills to build a database of candidates and maintain relationships

If this sounds like the kind of role for you please apply and a consultant will be in touch

