About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently looking to recruit an Internal Recruitment Consultant to join the team in Darlington on a permanent staff basis.







Key aims and objectives

* Attract, identify and recruit both staff and contract roles across the on shore oil and gas, petrochemical and transmission and distribution businesses.* Work in partnership with the business to maximise on internal recruitment capability.* Develop and maintain strong working relationships with hiring managers, PSL, and other team members to create a partnership that yields success, predictable results and credibility.* Work in partnership with hiring managers, PSL and Resourcers to minimise Time to Hire durations in line with set KPIs.* Work with hiring managers and project managers to develop effective resourcing plans to facilitate a proactive approach to resourcing and candidate pipeline.* Drive the development of ongoing creative and cost-effective sourcing strategies.* Actively develop and exploit professional networking sites to pro-actively source candidate for all levels of roles* Create a proactive candidate pipeline for specific functions or disciplines.* Track KPI and SLA information as required for weekly / monthly reporting purposes.* Shortlist resumes for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements.* Pre-screen candidates, create and present shortlist to hiring managers.* Pre screen all direct candidates via a competency based telephone interview.* Arrange all interviews .* Where appropriate attend face to face interviews with candidates selected by hiring managers for staff roles using competence based interviewing methodologies.* Ensure post-interview feedback is given to relevant parties* Work with Project Managers to regularly identify priority vacancies, represent the Resourcing Team and gain a direct understanding of the pressures / requirements of the project* Manage the offer, negotiation, closing process including required administrative components.* Maintain accurate documentation on all candidates to ensure a robust and thorough audit trail.* Works with all members of the HR team to assist in developing and implementing programmes of improvement.* Drive the development of ongoing creative and cost-effective sourcing strategies.* Strong team working ethic, including proactive willingness to assist colleagues with greater workloads in onshore and offshore teams and in the wider HR team.* Actions and interactions must be consistent with the Amec Foster Wheeler guiding principles.

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* A Level or equivalent

Desirable:

* Qualification in Recruitment and Selection

Experience

* A good level of knowledge in full recruiting life-cycle components including, but not limited to, sourcing, qualifying, networking and due diligence* Knowledge and past use of an applicant tracking system software* Good level of writing and oral communication skills are required* High level of numerical competency* Demonstrated ability to recruit for a broad range of positions* Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information appropriately* Strong initiative and solid judgment abilities/skills

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

* Credibility to represent to business with external customers / clients and suppliers* Strong / professional interpersonal, communication and presentation skills* Ability to influence and advise managers on resourcing requirements

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.