Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £35000 to £45000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Technician Jobs Job ID 616517 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client are an Aberdeen based Valve specialist who supply the energy industry with all valve related products to their onshore and offshore installations. Their services include installation and commissioning, testing and monitoring, service and repair, survey and onshore and offshore maintenance support.



Due to expansion, they are currently looking for a highly motivated Internal Sales Engineer to maximise company efficiency by interacting with clients, suppliers and internal staff to ensure company are as competitive as possible with their clients' quotations and that all queries are dealt with in a timely manner. The candidate will have strong valve experience and be able to engineer the quotations in terms of technically understanding the enquiry and offering a solution to specification and to the clients standards.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Prioritise quotations in line with weekly sales meeting and Internal Sales Team Lead direction

Manage quotations from suppliers

Time allocation for project enquiries

Ensure compliance to company procedures

Review of technical quotations against customer requirements as well as reconciling supplier services against requirements



REQUIREMENTS



HNC/D or Degree in Technical or Engineering discipline

Over 5 years within the valve industry would be advantageous

Sales or commercial experience with clients