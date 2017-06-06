About the Role:

Responsible for providing accounting support for international operations. Responsible for ensuring monthly/quarterly close and timely and accurate recording of financial transactions.

Our Client is a leading Chemicals Manufacturing Company with locations throughout the U.S. and it has an opportunity for an International Accountant. This position will be located in a suburb on the West side of Chicago, IL.

Responsible for various financial closing activities for international operations.

Responsible for monthly journal entry preparation, account analysis and reconciliations in support of operations.

Individual will interface closely with accounting and other functional staff in the international locations.

Review and analyze financial statements of the international locations and business units.

Review expenses to ensure they are fairly stated and provide commentary for major variations.

Evaluate foreign currency gains and losses and the translation of local currency financial records to US$.

Prepare monthly management reports, trend analysis and variance analysis including narratives explaining financial results

Participate in the review and preparation of local statutory financial statements prepared by Client’s international locations and external accounting firms.

Evaluate and communicate regarding the differences between US GAAP and Local Statutory financial statements including the detailed adjustments and reconciliations

Assist in the preparation of consolidated financial statements

Provide assistance to Controller with internal and external audits

Assist auditors as required to ensure the audit progresses smoothly to required timescales and the auditors are furnished with all necessary documentation and explanations

Training to provide capabilities for other Corporate Accounting positions

Must be highly motivated self-starter who can thrive in a team-oriented environment.

Must be able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced, high energy environment.

Must possess ability to interface with internal and external personnel and customers.

Ensure work is in compliance with company policies and professional standards.

Meet or exceed company requirements relating to deadlines and attendance.

Ability to communicate with customers, co-workers and management within areas of responsibility.

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from management.

Perform other duties as directed by management.

EEO – Support Client’s commitment to Equal Employment Opportunity and make good faith efforts to help ensure that the workplace is free from harassment and discrimination.

B.S. Degree in Accounting, Masters encouraged.

CPA preferred

Minimum 4 years experience in general accounting.

Public accounting and/or public company experience preferred.

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Knowledge of SAP encouraged.

Ability to analyze financial data accurately and provide valued insight on current financial position.

Strong analytical, organizational, prioritization, and written and oral communication required.

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.