International Accountant (Mexico Accounting)

About the Role:

Qualified Accountant, with Business Spanish is required for an international Oil and Gas company based in London.

6-12 months contract

The successful International Accountant will be supporting the group's accounting, tax compliance and regulatory reporting requirements in relation to its Mexico exploration activity. The role will need to act as a focal point between the finance, tax, and exploration functions and local advisors and auditors in Mexico. Being able to converse fluently in Business Spanish is essential.



Responsibilities

- Manage interaction with local Mexican tax advisors and external auditors

- Manage interaction with Mexican banks and support processing of payments

- Oversight and responsibility for annual tax and financial reporting timetable

- Responsibility for co-ordinating with the auditors to ensure the filing of local financial statements and SIPRED filing

- Responsibility to ensure all regulatory and information filings prepared and made on time

- Liaison with JV partners on all financial and tax matters including JV billings and invoicing

- Responsibility for ensuring the accurate filing on all IVA returns by local advisors and assisting the Group Tax manager with any negotiations with authorities

- Responsibility for working with external tax advisors and internal teams to ensure the delivery of the annual transfer pricing report for the Mexican subsidiary

- Support the Group Tax Manager with filing of corporate tax returns and subsequent enquiries from the authorities

- Support with budgeting and forecasting of expenditures and funding requirements for Mexico

- Provide high quality financial support to Exploration function

Travel to Mexico 2-3 times in the year



Reporting and management relationships

- London Finance Manager

- Group Tax Manager



Indirect

- Group Financial Controller

- Mexico Exploration Manager

- Head office finance team

- Exploration Function

- Local advisors and auditors



Candidate Profile

- Qualified chartered accountant or certified accountant;

- Fluent Business Spanish essential;

- Oil and Gas industry experience preferable;

- Analytic and professional individual

- Articulate with strong communication skills; and

- Driven to work independently to meet individual deadlines but also within wider team objectives.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.