Company
Fircroft
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
591360
Posted on
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 3:13am
About the Role:
The Role:
Fircroft- RIYADH is looking for IP RAN Engineer with previous similar experience.
IP RAN engineer should have minimum 2~3 years of hands on experience in IPRAN NOC ( IP-MPLS / Routing & Switching ).
CCNA is a must , CCNP is a plus.
