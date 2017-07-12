IPC-A-620 Cable Checker - Midlands - 10 days

G2 Recruitment
Worcester,Worcestershire,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
602672
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 10:38am
About the Role:

IPC-A-620 Cable Checker - Midlands - 10 days - REF: XK67845

My client is looking for an IPC-A-620 certified cable checker for a temporary 10 day contract in the midlands area.

Key Skills;



* IPC-A-620 Cable certification

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Midlands

Duration - 10 days