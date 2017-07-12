Company
About the Role:
IPC-A-620 Cable Checker - Midlands - 10 days - REF: XK67845
My client is looking for an IPC-A-620 certified cable checker for a temporary 10 day contract in the midlands area.
Key Skills;
* IPC-A-620 Cable certification
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - Midlands
Duration - 10 days
