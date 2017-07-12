About the Role:

IPC-A-620 Cable Checker - Midlands - 10 days - REF: XK67845

My client is looking for an IPC-A-620 certified cable checker for a temporary 10 day contract in the midlands area.

Key Skills;

* IPC-A-620 Cable certification

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Midlands

Duration - 10 days