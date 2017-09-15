IT Consulting

About the Role:
The Role:
Job Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the management and delivery of a project - Responsible for delivery of key functional technical or business process designs
- Review and evaluate Quality Assurance procedures
- Communicate client expectation and feedback to engagement team
- Execute key performance strategies
- project definition and structure
- project and resource plan development and management
- Deliverable definition and development
- business case framing and development
- Recommend and coordinate the development, enhancement and maintenance of clients? business process
- Develop process solutions
- Scope out projects based on business requirements and achievable benefits targets to create a project plan and Statement-of-Work
- Lead projects to completion on-time and on-budget
- Facilitate meetings with project sponsors to Lead teams for deployment activities and to meet deliverables
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Education/Experience:
- Significantly demonstrated leadership and achievement track record
- Having professional certifications such as CPA, CISA
- Ability to lead small project teams with some oversight
- Deep expertise in a defined client service focus area/industry
- Proven experience in successfully managing staff and working with clients
- Ability to effectively facilitate meetings/workshops
- Ability to lead technology decisions and facilitate and articulate alternatives and direction
- 2-4 years consulting project management experience
- 10+ years of consulting or relevant work experience
