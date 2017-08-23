IT Database Administrator III

About the Role:

Summary: The Data Center Technician is responsible for daily operations of the North American Data Center (NADC) facility located in San Antonio, TX. Notes from the manager: This role is open due to a backfill. This resource will be a Data Center Technician sitting in San Antonio, TX.

Working on a team of 7 other Data Center Technicians. Will be supporting all of Company and interacting with local data center staff on a daily basis including 54 people total. Also will interact with the application support groups that are responsible for creating the work tickets. This resource will not be interacting with the end users.



Responsibilities:

* The person in this role is expected to rigorously follow accepted Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), Job Safety Analysis (JSA), Company Data Center Standards and Business Continuity Plan (BCP).

* Complete Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) information to ensure 100% point-in-time accuracy of all DC Assets.

* Work in partnership within the NADC with the Missions Critical Facilities team to coordinate preventative maintenance on ITC owned systems which support the data center.

* Ensure compliance with all applicable laws, corporate policies and procedures including Information Protection (IP) and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance

* Day to day responsibilities include: Monitoring Remedy Ticketing system and completing requests within prescribed SLA, Installing hardware, servers, network equipment, building up server racks, installing electrical power distribution units, installing components and side servers (memory swaps), and troubleshooting network.



Top Requirements:

* Solid IT Troubleshooting

* Familiarity with servers - Virtual, blade and physical

* Familiarity with network principles

* Must have precise/ keen attention to detail as some of the server names are 9 digit alphanumeric names and are similar to one another

* Enterprise Data Center Experience.

* Manager will like to see candidate have experience with the following

o HP DL380

o Generation 8 and 9

o HP C700 Blade servers.

o Cisco networks

o NetAPP

o Storage array

o Hitachi storage.



Education:

*Bachelors or Associates Degree - MIS, Information Technology, or Computer Science preferred

*IT/Server Military experience would be a plus



The Company:

Major O&G Company



