IT Network Engineer V

About the Role:

The Role:

Preferred Skill Set:

*CCIE



Additional skills:

* In depth knowledge of VPN technologies

* Experience working with carrier class MPLS services

* Experience working with private MPLS

* Experience in the implementation of Internet Peering

* Experience implementing a variety of Layer 2 and Layer 3 carrier based Ethernet services

* Ability to design and implement complex IP schemas for both IPV4 and IPV6

* Be able to communicate specifications and requirements to stakeholders

* Must be able to work and collaborate with multiple work groups

* Ability to provided top class technical documentation

* Experience with BMC's Remedy IT Service Management Suite

* Have the ability to trouble shoot extremely complex network problems

* Excellent interpersonal skills



Network proficiency in majority of the following equipment types:

* Cisco routing and switching platforms

* WAN acceleration (Riverbed SteelHead)

* Juniper MX platforms

* Cisco Nexus



Responsibilities:

- Works with teams to provide advanced design, architecture and diagnostic support.

- Responsible for the design, configuration, development, integration, implementation of network solutions.

- Combines a good understanding of IT with a considerable knowledge of industry, business function, or service offering in the engagement.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

This is a very collaborative, team-oriented environment, working with 16 other high level engineers.

Candidate must possess the following skills:



TOP REQUIRED SKILLS:

* Data Center Experience

* Large Enterprise Level Experience

* A thorough understanding of routing protocols specifically BGP, ISIS, OSPF and EIGRP.

* In depth knowledge of IP networks based on multi-vendor environments is required including Cisco (routing and switching platforms + NEXUS), Juniper (MX platform), Big Switch and others.

* Communication and collaboration

* CCNP or equivalent experience



