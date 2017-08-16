IT Network Engineer V

About the Role:
The Role:
Preferred Skill Set:
*CCIE
Additional skills:
* In depth knowledge of VPN technologies
* Experience working with carrier class MPLS services
* Experience working with private MPLS
* Experience in the implementation of Internet Peering
* Experience implementing a variety of Layer 2 and Layer 3 carrier based Ethernet services
* Ability to design and implement complex IP schemas for both IPV4 and IPV6
* Be able to communicate specifications and requirements to stakeholders
* Must be able to work and collaborate with multiple work groups
* Ability to provided top class technical documentation
* Experience with BMC's Remedy IT Service Management Suite
* Have the ability to trouble shoot extremely complex network problems
* Excellent interpersonal skills
Network proficiency in majority of the following equipment types:
* Cisco routing and switching platforms
* WAN acceleration (Riverbed SteelHead)
* Juniper MX platforms
* Cisco Nexus
Responsibilities:
- Works with teams to provide advanced design, architecture and diagnostic support.
- Responsible for the design, configuration, development, integration, implementation of network solutions.
- Combines a good understanding of IT with a considerable knowledge of industry, business function, or service offering in the engagement.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
This is a very collaborative, team-oriented environment, working with 16 other high level engineers.
Candidate must possess the following skills:
TOP REQUIRED SKILLS:
* Data Center Experience
* Large Enterprise Level Experience
* A thorough understanding of routing protocols specifically BGP, ISIS, OSPF and EIGRP.
* In depth knowledge of IP networks based on multi-vendor environments is required including Cisco (routing and switching platforms + NEXUS), Juniper (MX platform), Big Switch and others.
* Communication and collaboration
* CCNP or equivalent experience
