About the Role:

Coordinate projects, making detailed plans to accomplish goals and directing the integration of technical activities.

Accountable for maintaining updates and accuracy of project execution plans in Microsoft project across multiple projects.

Financial analysis and monitoring.

Maintain accuracy of Microsoft PPM entries and executive reporting.

Primary interface between central PMO and project teams.

Confer with management, production and marketing staff to discuss project specifications and procedures.

Review and recommend or approve contracts and cost estimates.

Expert in Microsoft Project.

Experienced in Microsoft PPM.

Strong knowledge of full MS Suite, including Word, PowerPoint, Project, Visio etc.

Skilled in financial analysis

Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills.

Strong ability to work independently and manage one's time.

Strong leadership and mentoring skills necessary to provide support and constructive performance feedback.

Bachelor's degree in business administration or a related field.

PMI or PMP certification preferred.

10+ years experience required.

Location: Downtown HoustonNES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within multiple industries. The client is a well-respect operator within the oil & gas industry with a global footprint.They are seeking a Senior Project Controller to support IT Project Managers for their . The IT-Project Controller V will be responsible for simultaneously working 5+ IT projects at a time. The hiring manger is seeking a contractor who is a self-driven and confident self-starter who can work independently and also be a team player. This individual will need to have initiative in their day to day responsibilities and be able to hit the ground running on each project. The IT-Project Controller will need to have the ability to focus and prioritize on the full life cycle of each IT project they are assigned.Job Responsibilities:Required Skills:Education/Experience:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.