Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Houston
Salary
£0 to £500 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
613269
Posted on
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 12:07pm
About the Role:Location: Downtown Houston
NES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within multiple industries. The client is a well-respect operator within the oil & gas industry with a global footprint.
They are seeking a Senior Project Controller to support IT Project Managers for their . The IT-Project Controller V will be responsible for simultaneously working 5+ IT projects at a time. The hiring manger is seeking a contractor who is a self-driven and confident self-starter who can work independently and also be a team player. This individual will need to have initiative in their day to day responsibilities and be able to hit the ground running on each project. The IT-Project Controller will need to have the ability to focus and prioritize on the full life cycle of each IT project they are assigned.
Job Responsibilities:
- Coordinate projects, making detailed plans to accomplish goals and directing the integration of technical activities.
- Accountable for maintaining updates and accuracy of project execution plans in Microsoft project across multiple projects.
- Financial analysis and monitoring.
- Maintain accuracy of Microsoft PPM entries and executive reporting.
- Primary interface between central PMO and project teams.
- Confer with management, production and marketing staff to discuss project specifications and procedures.
- Review and recommend or approve contracts and cost estimates.
- Expert in Microsoft Project.
- Experienced in Microsoft PPM.
- Strong knowledge of full MS Suite, including Word, PowerPoint, Project, Visio etc.
- Skilled in financial analysis
- Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills.
- Strong ability to work independently and manage one's time.
- Strong leadership and mentoring skills necessary to provide support and constructive performance feedback.
- Bachelor's degree in business administration or a related field.
- PMI or PMP certification preferred.
- 10+ years experience required.
