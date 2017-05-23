About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IT Project Manager, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Create and deliver project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements.

Identify project resources and assign responsibilities.

Manage day-to-day operational aspects of the project(s).

Ensure project documents are complete, current, and appropriately stored.

Work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure effective and efficient implementation of the project(s).

Understand basic revenue models and P/L; meet financial objectives by forecasting requirements; manage project accounting, costing and billing; schedule expenditures; analyse variances and initiate corrective actions.

Work with IT Business Analysts to design UAT, if required

Work with IT Business Analysts on Management of Change, if required

Manage handover to operations support, as appropriate.

Adhere to the Company IT project management methodology and portfolio management framework.

Provides mentoring support to less experienced members of the team and provide delegation activities on behalf on the supervisor.

Experience

Significant and recent IT Project Management and leadership experience

Experience of managing large scale complex IT software/solution projects

Previous experience of working in an IT related discipline

Proven ability to manage IT projects on a wide range of IT-specific implementations

Project Management Certification

Qualifications

IT degree, B.Sc. or M.Sc. or comparable education.

Demonstrable competence in an IT project management methodology (e.g. PRINCE2, PMI, etc.)

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914285

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.