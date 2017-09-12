IT Project Manager / IT Delivery Manager

About the Role:

My client who is based in the South West of England requrie an IT Project / IT Service Delivery Manager for an initial 3-6 Month contract.

Skills/experience



* Experience with Logistics and Warehousing

* Experience successfully implementing warehousing solutions

* 5 + years of Project Management experience

Please note my client will allow remote working 1 day per week.

