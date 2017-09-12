IT Project Manager / IT Delivery Manager

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
United Kingdom
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
616520
Posted on 
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 12:08pm
About the Role:

My client who is based in the South West of England requrie an IT Project / IT Service Delivery Manager for an initial 3-6 Month contract.

 

Skills/experience

 


* Experience with Logistics and Warehousing
* Experience successfully implementing warehousing solutions
* 5 + years of Project Management experience

 

 

Please note my client will allow remote working 1 day per week.

 

 

If you're interested in this position please apply ASAP.

 

