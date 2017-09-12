IT Project Manager / IT Delivery Manager

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
United Kingdom
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
616520
Posted on
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 12:08pm
About the Role:
Good afternoon,
My client who is based in the South West of England requrie an IT Project / IT Service Delivery Manager for an initial 3-6 Month contract.
Skills/experience
* Experience with Logistics and Warehousing
* Experience successfully implementing warehousing solutions
* 5 + years of Project Management experience
Please note my client will allow remote working 1 day per week.
If you're interested in this position please apply ASAP.
Many thanks,
Stella
