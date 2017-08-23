About the Role:

The Role:

Client is seeking an IT-Service Desk Support II resource to support and assist the GIL Agile department in Midland, TX. The manager is seeking an experienced Desktop Support resource with familiarity in an Widows 10 OS environment, full MS Suite experience, and experience to image new machines. The ideal candidate should have a strong technical background, have the ability to communicate effectively with customers and team members, and willing to learn and contribute to the IT team. This assignment has the potential to extend per candidate performance.



Summary:

There Service Desk Agent provides a single point of contact to resolve or escalate various computer related issues and /or incidents. The Agent manages requests via service desk software that tracking, follow-up and closure of incidents.



Scope of Work Examples:

Trouble ticketing, triage, fixes, and dispatch, end-to-end problem management (ITSM), Access Control, Password Reset, problem resolution through technical scripts and knowledge base, For Applications: How To's, Printer Installations, GUI installs / updates





Level2:

Level II Support with 2-4 years experience

* Handles situations which may require adaptation of response or extensive research according to customers' response.

* Ensures response and resolution time objectives(Service Level Agreement / OLAs) are met

* Mentor other service desk analysts, serve in team lead role and supervise them

* Off-line security or other complex requests/incidents



Position Qualifications:

*Experience within a Windows 10 OS environment required -- experience maintaining and troubleshooting Windows 10

*Experience in Windows 10 deployment highly preferred/big plus

*Experience imaging new machines required

*Fully MS Suite experience required - Word, Excel, PowerPoint

*O/G industry experience is a plus



