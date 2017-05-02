About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IT Services Analyst, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Delivery of Messaging Services, Global Desktop Client Services and Global Print Services to the global business units
Partnering with other Company IT organizations to ensure quality support and delivery to the end-user.
Provide status updates to peers and the customer with regards to issues being worked.
Providing Exchange Online / Office 365 & Skype administration, application tuning, production support
Providing tuning for performance and stability
Using Company change management processes to prevent production disruptions and outages
Researching and recommending solutions that best meet business needs and Enterprise operational requirements
This position participates in an on-call rotation with other global analysts to provide 24x7 coverage
Technical Experience
Previous direct IT experience providing general support for Windows Desktop operating systems, Windows 10 in particular
Previous experience in working Office 365 (Office Pro Plus, Exchange, and Skype for Business)
Expert diagnostic, troubleshooting, and problem solving for Microsoft Exchange Server
Applications support experience
Print server and configuration experience
Infrastructure support and design experience
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, MIS or other IT/IS related major or satisfactory equivalent
Contract position
