Junior C# Developer

Company Energy Jobline Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 574480 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABB provides industry leading software and deep domain expertise to help the world's most asset intensive indus-tries such as energy, utilities and mining solve their biggest challenges, from plant level, regional network scale, to global fleet-wide operations. At ABB, it's the people that matter most - to us and our customers. Which is why we're always looking to add more talent to our team. For our growing Software Development Center located in Kraków we are currently looking for a student to join our team.



Tasks:

• Support Enterprise Connectivity System (ECS) deployments in ABB and external factories;

• Develop system's extentions;

• Support resolution of cases reported by customers and testers.



Requirements:

• Student of IT (preferably 3rd or 4th year);

• Very good English;

• Good knowledge of Microsoft .NET (C#, WinForms, WPF, WCF);

• Strong knowledge of relational databases and SQL skills (preferably MS SQL Server);

• Good planning and organization of work;

• Good communication skills;

• Familarity with Manufacturing Execution System (MES systems) will be an asset.