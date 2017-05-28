Junior C# Developer

Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
574480
Posted on
Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 2:01am
About the Role:ABB provides industry leading software and deep domain expertise to help the world's most asset intensive indus-tries such as energy, utilities and mining solve their biggest challenges, from plant level, regional network scale, to global fleet-wide operations. At ABB, it's the people that matter most - to us and our customers. Which is why we're always looking to add more talent to our team. For our growing Software Development Center located in Kraków we are currently looking for a student to join our team.
Tasks:
• Support Enterprise Connectivity System (ECS) deployments in ABB and external factories;
• Develop system's extentions;
• Support resolution of cases reported by customers and testers.
Requirements:
• Student of IT (preferably 3rd or 4th year);
• Very good English;
• Good knowledge of Microsoft .NET (C#, WinForms, WPF, WCF);
• Strong knowledge of relational databases and SQL skills (preferably MS SQL Server);
• Good planning and organization of work;
• Good communication skills;
• Familarity with Manufacturing Execution System (MES systems) will be an asset.
