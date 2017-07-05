Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Surrey,England Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 599169 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: JUNIOR CONTRACTS ADVISOR – PERMANENT – SURREY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is urgently seeking a Junior Contracts Advisor. This is a great opportunity with one of the largest turnkey E & C Companies within the Oil and Gas industry. Our Client is also a leader in the supply of engineering, procurement and construction services with distinctive capabilities in the design and execution of large-scale offshore projects. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • 6 months to 3 years’ experience in a legal or contracts role • Graduate with a degree in law is preferred. However, candidates with diploma in law and relevant experience in contracts management and negotiation will be considered • Knowledge of legal principles, obligations, responsibility of international contracts law/English law. Review and qualify or draft different types of Contracts • Full comprehension of all legal obligations and responsibilities arising out of the contracts entered into by a Company. • Have knowledge of the industry standard contracts (FIDIC, LOGIC, BIMCO, etc.) • Capability to evaluate a • Capability to persuade the counterparty and to understand negotiable and not negotiable items. • Experience in contracts negotiation in the commercial arena/Oil & Gas will be an asset. • The right candidate will have excellent interpersonal/communication skills, be motivated, enthusiastic and a good team player • Highly disciplined approach to work required • Ability to plan and organise the work to meet tight deadlines • Responsive and flexible work attitude, good team player • Other European language abilities highly desirable but not essential • Prepared to travel (limited) JOB DESCRIPTION: • Prepare Contract Summaries and draft Conformity Reports on project specific basis. • Maintain a robust contracts register and ensuring control processes are complied with • Participate in meetings (with internal clients and with potential external clients, partners and subcontractors), taking notes and preparing summaries and/or Minutes of Meeting • Negotiate the contractual instruments with the counterparties in the best interests of the Company and in accordance with Company risk policies • Draft legal instruments and correspondence • Perform legal research SALARY: Negotiable. Please quote what salary you would be looking for when applying. BENEFITS: Very Close to the Station and some parking available. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be to work within the EU/UK.