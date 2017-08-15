Junior EC&I Engineer

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Darlington,Durham,England
Salary 
£30000 to £35000 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
614379
Posted on 
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 10:14am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
This person will work for two senior electrical engineers at and be office based. The role is permanent so it is offered on a staff basis.

* 2yrs minimum experience at engineer level i.e. recent graduate or ex-designer
* Educated to minimum HNC level in electrical/instrument control engineering
* Familiar with electrical deliverables including single line diagrams, block diagrams, cable schedules and input/output schedules
* Experience with vendors and procurement
* Ability to work unsupervised

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.