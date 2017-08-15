Junior EC&I Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
This person will work for two senior electrical engineers at and be office based. The role is permanent so it is offered on a staff basis.
* 2yrs minimum experience at engineer level i.e. recent graduate or ex-designer
* Educated to minimum HNC level in electrical/instrument control engineering
* Familiar with electrical deliverables including single line diagrams, block diagrams, cable schedules and input/output schedules
* Experience with vendors and procurement
* Ability to work unsupervised
About Fircroft:
