Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location United Kingdom Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs

About the Role: JUNIOR NAVAL ANALYSIS ENGINEER – PERMANENT – SURREY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is urgently seeking A Junior Naval Analysis Engineer. This is a great opportunity with one of the largest turnkey E & C Companies within the Oil and Gas industry. Our Client is also a leader in the supply of engineering, procurement and construction services with distinctive capabilities in the design and execution of large scale offshore projects. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • An engineering degree specialising in Naval Architecture (BEng or PHD). • Ideally some relevant work experience SALARY: Negotiable. Please quote what salary you would be looking for when applying. BENEFITS: Very Close to the Station and some parking available. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be to work within the EU/UK.