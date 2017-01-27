Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523433 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: JUNIOR PROCESS ENGINEERS - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT - KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking Junior Process Engineers for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: · Should have a technical degree in a relevant discipline. · Should have 3-5 years plus experience as a Process Design Engineer within the oil and gas industry. · Experience of pre-feed and basic engineering services stages of projects. · Must have recent experience of the Job Requirements below. JOB REQUIREMENT · Preparation of design basis. · Definition of plant block diagram. · Preparation of overall process plant scheme (analyzing different options) and definition of operating conditions, type of main equipment and controls. · Preparation of Heat & Material balance by use of suitable software. · Calculation/verification of blowdown, flare and vent, by use of suitable software. · Preparation of Process Flow Diagrams and Utility Flow Diagrams. · Preparation of typical process reports: Process and Utility Report, Blow Down & Depressurization Report, Process Calculation Report, Process Control Philosophy, Safety Reports (Emergency Shutdown, Blowdown and Relief Philosophy, Safeguarding Philosophy, etc.). · Preparation of equipment and Instrument Process data Sheets. · Preparation of equipment list. · Preparation of Piping & Instrument Diagrams. · Attendance to possible HAZOP sessions (Hazard & Operability Analysis). · Preparation of Process & Emergency Shut-Down Block Diagrams. · Review of plant layout, focusing on process aspects. · Preparation of possible specific calculation report. · Preparation of calculation note for equipment and instrumentation (including control valve and PSV). Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 42 days on, 14 days off 6 days per week / 10 hours per day. Indicative Rate: €30.00 per worked hour after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.