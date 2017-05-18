Company
Amec Foster Wheeler
Location
Midrand
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
566956
Posted on
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 5:50am
About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting a Junior Quantity Surveyor based in Midrand.
* Interface with Project Controls team members to collect projects planned details
* Verify, measure, value and record delivered quantities for each discipline by interfacing with contractors and construction team
* Measure, value, submit and negotiate contract variations
* Prepare submit and negotiate project final accounts
* Certify contractors' monthly valuations and final accounts
* Take measurements on site where necessary
* Monitoring contractor's progress for reporting and interim payment purposes
* Check quantities in contractor payment applications
* Prepare / check quantities for Adjustment Orders and Claims
* Ensure appropriate records are being maintained at Site with respect to Adjustment Orders and claims
Skills / Qualifications
* Degree in Quantity Surveying (preferred), Commercial Management or similar discipline
* Self-motivated and able to clearly communicate with project team and execution contractors at all levels
* Excellent computer skills with emphasis on MS Office applications
* Ability to work in a team environment
