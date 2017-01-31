Key Account Manager - Smart Metering

Company Spencer Ogden Location Leicestershire,England Salary £45000 to £50000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Management Jobs Job ID 523578 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Spencer Ogden are seeking a Key Account Manager to join our client who specialise within Smart Metering.



As the Key account Manager you will lead a small team of Account Managers in the delivery of service based contracts to around 120 business customers. You will be working with Operations to ensue customer satisfaction; resulting in generation of new opportunities, maximisation of in-contract revenue and successful contract renewals are met



RESPONSIBILITY:



-Direct management of the Account team including target setting and monitoring, performance reviews and day to day support, coaching and direction.

-Embed a consistent and professional approach to Account Management across the team, including production and delivery of account plans differentiated to the characteristics of the customer types

-Timely and accurate completion of all internal reporting, approval and governance documentation including monthly reports and opportunity / revenue forecasts

-Input into the annual budgeting process and delivery of the outcomes.

-Personal responsibility for the management of a small number of key accounts



REQUIREMENTS:

-Relevant qualification in Energy Efficiency / Utility Services / Building Technologies

-Skilled in Microsoft packages

-Experience of utility services (especially Metering) to corporate customers (desirable)

-5 years experience in Account Management with a demonstrable level of success developing enduring profitable relationships with clients

-Application of Account Management processes to a range different customer types

-Demonstrable approach to Effective Team leadership



This role will require frequent travel to meet customers



In return you will be rewarded with a competitive salary and benefits



For more information about this role please contact our London office