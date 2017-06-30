Lab Tech (Chemistry) - San Antonio

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is looking for a Laboratory Technician located in San Antonio, Texas for a one year contract at a rate of $16 an hour.

Responsibilities include:

* Training an becoming familiar with current HSE laboratory safety standards.* Conducting prototype or laboratory tests.* Learning to build equipment and perform basic material or environmental tests using basic techniques with electrical/electronic, chemical, and mechanical equipment.* Learning to document the data for the reporting purposes.

Requirements:

* Bachelors Degree in related sciences* Familiarity with safety policies and procedures* Minimum of 6 months experience in a Laboratory environment

If you meet the above requirements please send in your resume for a review and we look forward to speaking with you soon!

