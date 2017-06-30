Lab Tech (Chemistry) - San Antonio

Company
Progressive GE
Location
San Antonio
Salary
$16 to $16 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
595915
Posted on
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 10:01am
About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy is looking for a Laboratory Technician located in San Antonio, Texas for a one year contract at a rate of $16 an hour.
Responsibilities include:
* Training an becoming familiar with current HSE laboratory safety standards.
* Conducting prototype or laboratory tests.
* Learning to build equipment and perform basic material or environmental tests using basic techniques with electrical/electronic, chemical, and mechanical equipment.
* Learning to document the data for the reporting purposes.
Requirements:
* Bachelors Degree in related sciences
* Familiarity with safety policies and procedures
* Minimum of 6 months experience in a Laboratory environment
If you meet the above requirements please send in your resume for a review and we look forward to speaking with you soon!
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
