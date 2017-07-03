Laboratory Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

To accurately and consistently provide an analytical service to meet the requirements of the operating areas



* Adheres to and supports the company Safety Principles

* Safely collect, analyze, and dispose of routine and non-routine samples to support the requirements of site operation.

* Input data generated from analysis into Laboratory Information Management System.

* Direct movements of finished product ensuring supplies conform to customer defined technical specifications and generate accurate certificates of analysis.

* Perform basic maintenance on laboratory instruments as required.

* Deliver identified analytical training to operations personnel to agreed competency levels.

* Provide plant-troubleshooting support to the operations team.

* During a site emergency, act as the area safe haven coordinator.

* Provide flexible analytical and field support for SHE group when required to include atmospheric monitoring support during site incidents.



Education/Experience

* BTech in sciences or equivalent.

* Minimum 3 years experience in an industrial laboratory.



Skills/Competencies

* Ability to work methodically and accurately on an independent basis (lone-working shifts).

* High standard of safety awareness in relation to laboratory operations, including undertaking Risk and COSHH assessments.

* High standard of computer literacy.

* Ability to use site radio and electronic emergency communication systems

* Ability to distinguish colours and wear level 2 BA.

* Full valid UK Driving License.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.