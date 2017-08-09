Laboratory Technician I

About the Role:

The Role:

Under the direction of the Lab Supervisor the Lab Tech I supports local operations and Calgary sales by performing quality and verifiable tests on company products.

Maintain necessary documentation to prove reliability in test data, personal procedures and equipment used to generate these test results.

Should have at least a trade or degree



MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

1) Perform tests as necessary for all three business segments, WPS to the standards as set by API and/or Schlumberger.

2) Confirms and reports findings of test and investigates any irregular behaviour of our systems or products.

3) Maintain all Lab equipment and ensure calibrations are according to professional standards.

4) Assist with design to adjust to well conditions and changing base fluids.

5) Perform safety tests for flammable fluid blends to ensure they meet company levels for safety.

6) Perform onsite QA/QC for all critical jobs.

7) Understand all Environmental aspects as related to the Lab and ensure that we are in full compliance and are putting in sufficient effort to minimize our effects to the environment.

8) Contributes to local programs (RIR's, QIP's) with the intent of improving the safety and Quality in the Lab.

9) May stop any job or process due to any QHSE concern.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

technical trade from SAIT or NAIT or a bachelor in science (biology or chemistry)



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Housekeeping

* Accuracy

* Control of Quality

* Safety attitude

*Good Communications

* Teamwork

*Environmental awareness



About Fircroft:

