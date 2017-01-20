Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £25 to £31 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 520178 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking a Lead Buyer for our Operator client. Starting immediately for 6 months



Candidates should:



Be available immediately



Have experience at Senior Buyer/Team Lead and have supervised a procurement team.



Be every experienced using SAP RLM and MM



Ideally have experience of working at oil & gas operator or major tier 1 service company



Main duties and responsibilities:



* Issue Requests for Quotations (RFQ) for the purchase of goods and services and for the repair of materials.

* Process Purchase Requisitions in accordance with Service Level Agreements, prepare and issue goods Purchase and Services Orders.

* Focal point for Company for all Purchase Order related issues, executing adjustment of Purchase & Service Orders and Contracts where required by the business.

* Responsible for ensuring that materials and service orders are acknowledged and updated within SAP.

* Identify end user demand via MRP to generate timely and appropriate buying decisions.

* Manage and optimise inventory Material Requirements Planning (MRP) activities, working with cataloguer ensuring MRP settings are correctly set up, in line with standards and business requirements.

* Managing the materials requirement planning for shutdown and projects including the turnaround of repairable materials.

* Negotiate contract terms and conditions and provide advice/assistance in the award process.

* Create & upload contracts in SAP.

* Participate in sourcing activities lead by Corporate Procurement.

* Establish, maintain and update supplier information in SAP.

* Maintain accurate records on inspection and expediting activities, supplier service levels, and evaluate supplier performance.

* Co-ordinate the transport of materials to and from suppliers and Company Warehouse locations.

* Proactive regular expediting of materials in accordance with the business's needs, identifying and resolving any issues which may affect the supplier's ability to meet their contractually agreed delivery dates.



* The job holder should demonstrate a good knowledge of Oil & Gas Purchasing and Expediting activities, appropriate legislation, best practise and guidelines.

* Strong IT Skills and detailed knowledge/experience in a variety of MS office applications and SAP RLM & MM.









