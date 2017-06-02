About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is looking for a Lead Buyer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Istanbul for a duration of 12 months.

You will join the Supply Chain Management (SCM) function which is responsible for the end to end management of the external supply chain in the provision of equipment and materials provided by third party suppliers in the execution of Projects. Working closely with our Customers, Project Management and Engineering to mitigate any risks in the supply chain and maximize the opportunities to aid excellence in Project Delivery, in terms of technical assurance, cost, schedule and delivery of the purchased supply. The disciplines covered include Purchasing, Expediting, Logistics, Materials Management and Supplier Quality Inspection.

* Reporting to the Procurement Manager, the main functions of the role will be to issue Pre-qualification Questionnaire (PQ) to potential new supplies* Prepare Inquiry Documents, Expedite Suppliers bids* Prepare Bid Opening and Commercial Bid Tabulation* Bid Evaluation, Negotiations, and Preparation of Final Bid Tab* Prepare Fax of Order Award and Formal Order Award after approvals* Expedite Order Acknowledgement and issues change orders* Prepare supplier performance evaluation and order close out* Perform all purchasing activity in accordance with the set project purchasing procedure and the purchasing work instructions