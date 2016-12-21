Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Surrey,England Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 505796 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: LEAD CONTRACT & LEGAL ADVISOR – PERMANENT – SURREY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is urgently seeking a Lead Contract & Legal Advisor to join their team based in Surrey QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: - A Legal Qualification is required. - Must have experience in the Legal aspects of the role. - Excellent English language skills. - Sound knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint. - Proven experience of reviewing and advising on tendering contracts and effective negotiation skills are essential. - Experience of working on Engineering, Construction, Transportation and Installation projects is essential. - Should have experience of pre-qualification, qualification, tender and commercial phases of contracts. - Previous experience in a similar role in Oil and Gas industry desirable. - Excellent written and verbal communication skills, listening and influencing and a strong commercial awareness. - Ability to work under time pressure to meeting deadlines. - Should have leadership skills and be a team player. - Must have international mobility. JOB SCOPE: The role encompasses deployment of Contract Management activities for London hub during pre-qualification, qualification, tender and commercial phase mainly with occasional support to projects in execution. The ideal candidate shall: - Review and qualify or draft different types of Contracts, including but not limited to: Engineering, Construction, Transportation and Installation Contracts, and associated Confidentiality Agreements, Non-Disclosure and Restrictive Use Agreement; Memorandum of Understandings; Heads of Agreement and Nominated Subcontractors Agreements and Joint Venture Agreements. - Manage the workload in coordination with Tendering and Commercial function, collecting the inputs from the other functions, especially Insurance, Tax and Finance. - Prepare Contract Summaries and draft Conformity Reports on project specific basis. - Participate in meetings (with internal clients and with potential external clients), taking notes and preparing summaries and/or Minutes of Meeting. - Negotiate the contractual instruments with the counterparties in the best interests of the Company. - Draft legal instruments and correspondence. - Perform legal research. - Assist all Company function with legal and contractual in coordination with the relevant corporate functions. The selected candidate will also be expected to ensure that administrative related tasks and activities are fulfilled either directly or by the paralegal assigned to the team, which includes but is not limited to: - Maintain and ensure that CM Team Reports are up to date - Administrate the CM Team shared folder - Administrate the “Legal Cabinet”, including identification and re-organisation of all original signed contracts; acting as the sole custodian of the keys and keeping an up to date Register recording every move of such original documentation - File all signed originals in the Legal Cabinet after obtaining and saving an electronic version in the CM Shared Folder - Fill in different type of Forms and approval requests, following up and informing the internal client accordingly. - Arrange and participate in CM Team meetings on regular basis. Salary: This Client offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. This position is to work on a Permanent basis, please let me know the package that would attract. Benefits: Very Close to the Station and some parking available. Do call for more information and if I do not happen to be available speak to one of our recruitment team. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be to work within the EU/UK.